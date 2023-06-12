wrestling / News
Lineup Reminder For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Final MITB Qualifying Match
June 12, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, which will feature the final Money in the Bank qualifying match. Either Matt Riddle or Damian Priest will join a field that includes Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Butch and LA Knight. The lineup includes:
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest
* Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz
* Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser
