Lineup Revealed For First NWA Powerrr Episode
October 7, 2019
– Here is the lineup for the debut episode of NWA Powerrr, which premieres tomorrow, Oct. 8.
* NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm.
* Eli Drake vs. Caleb Konley.
* Zane and Dave Dawson vs. Billy Buck & Sal Rinauro.
* Also appearing are NWA Tag Team Champions The Wildcards, NWA National Champion James Storm, Jocephus and more.
The show is scheduled to premiere at 6:05 p.m. ET on YouTube and Facebook.
