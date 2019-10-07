Lineup Revealed For First NWA Powerrr Episode

– Here is the lineup for the debut episode of NWA Powerrr, which premieres tomorrow, Oct. 8.

* NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm.

* Eli Drake vs. Caleb Konley.

* Zane and Dave Dawson vs. Billy Buck & Sal Rinauro.

* Also appearing are NWA Tag Team Champions The Wildcards, NWA National Champion James Storm, Jocephus and more.

The show is scheduled to premiere at 6:05 p.m. ET on YouTube and Facebook.