Lineup Revealed For Lucha Libre AAA ‘Invading NY’

– Lucha Libre AAA put out the following press release:

LUCHA LIBRE AAA WORLDWIDE ANNOUNCES KEY SUPERSTAR MATCH-UPS FOR “INVADING NY” EVENTSUN DAY SEPTEMBER 15 AT 6 PM

MMA CHAMP CAIN VELASQUEZ JOINS WORLD’S LEADING MEXICAN WRESTLERS IN THE HULU THEATER AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

(New York, NY) September 4, 2019 – – The world’s premier Mexican pro wrestling organization, Lucha Libre AAA, has announced the key match-ups featuring renowned superstar wrestlers, or luchadores, scheduled to appear at their “Invading NY” event in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on the eve of Mexican Independence Day, Sunday, September 15th, at 6 p.m.

Many of the match ups follow storylines started this past August at Triplemania XXVII in Mexico City which featured popular luchadores La Parka, Blue Demon Jr., Dr. Wagner Jr., Pentagón Jr., Fénix, Psycho Clown, Texano Jr., Taurus, as well as newcomer, the former UFC heavyweight champ, Cain Velasquez, and others.

After the New York event on September 15th, these storylines will continue through the “Invading LA” event scheduled for Sunday, October 13, 6 p.m. at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Among the key match-ups scheduled for “Invading NY” is the popular Reina de Reinas (Queen of the Queens) AAA Championship between the current title holder, Tessa who faces Taya, a previous reigning champ.

The fifth match is the fight for the Campeonato de Parejas AAA (Doubles Championships) and pits the Luchas Brothers vs LAX.

The sixth match is a super-exciting show down featuring Texano Jr., Taurus and Scorpion King against Brian Cage, Psycho clown and Cain Velasquez, who is making his U.S. premier as a AAA luchadore.

The seventh match in the line-up features two of the most popular AAA legends, Blue Demon Jr. vs. Dr. Wagner Jr.

“Invading NY” is promoted by IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, which will also provide guest stars to be featured in the event, as well as marketing and logistical support for the production.

“We are thrilled to bring the most popular Lucha Libre legends to fans in the Hulu Theater at MSG,” said Dorian Roldán, Director General of Lucha Libre AAA. He added, “Every seat is so close to the action in the ring that fans are sure to personally experience the excitement and energy of AAA at its best.”

Tickets are now on sale for both the New York and the Los Angeles events and may be purchased at the box offices or online in Spanish or English at www.luchalibreaaausa.com, or at ticketmaster.com, or msg.com.

Both events will be available live, on pay-per-view worldwide, on FITE TV www.FITE.tv through streamed video on demand via iOS, Android mobile, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, and Amazon Fire, or from cable and satellite TV providers.