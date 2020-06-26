wrestling / News

Lineup Revealed For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dark

June 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee


All Elite Wrestling has revealed the lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark, which will feature seven matches. It airs on Youtube on Tuesday night. The matches include:

* Lance Archer vs. Pineapple Pete
* The Young Bucks vs. Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler
* Ricky Starks vs. Griff Garrison
* Brandi Rhodes & Allie vs. KiLynn King & Skyler Moore
* Low Rida & Fuego del Sol vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Scorpio Sky vs. Brady Pierce
* Shawn Spears vs. Max Caster

