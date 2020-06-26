wrestling / News
Lineup Revealed For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dark
June 26, 2020 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has revealed the lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark, which will feature seven matches. It airs on Youtube on Tuesday night. The matches include:
* Lance Archer vs. Pineapple Pete
* The Young Bucks vs. Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler
* Ricky Starks vs. Griff Garrison
* Brandi Rhodes & Allie vs. KiLynn King & Skyler Moore
* Low Rida & Fuego del Sol vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Scorpio Sky vs. Brady Pierce
* Shawn Spears vs. Max Caster
Seven matches are ready for #AEWDark next week!
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/Kn1nY03wHX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE EVP Says Vince McMahon Believes They Have A Social Responsibility To Put Fans First
- New Accuser Comes Forward To Corroborate Allegations Against Jim Cornette
- More Details On Renee Young Testing Positive For COVID-19, What This Means For Jon Moxley
- Aubrey Edwards On How Messing Up a Match Finish Helped Her Get Into AEW, When She Signed Full-Time