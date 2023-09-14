Lineup For Tonight’s Ring of Honor on HonorClub

There will be a new episode of Ring of Honor TV tonight on HonorClub with a ROH World title match and more set for the show. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Rocky Romero

* AAA Latin American Championship: QT Marshall (c) vs. Metalik

* The Infantry & Willie Mack vs. The Outrunners & Kevin Ku

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Zoey Lynn

* Gates of Agony vs. Matt Brannigan & Cole Radrick

* Darius Martin vs. Christopher Daniels

* Shane Taylor vs. Lee Johnson

* Willow Nightingale vs. Lady Frost

* Josh Woods vs. Dominic Garrini

* Ethan Page vs. Griff Garrison

* The Workhorsemen vs. The Boys

* AR Fox vs. Tony Nese