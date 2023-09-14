wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Ring of Honor on HonorClub
There will be a new episode of Ring of Honor TV tonight on HonorClub with a ROH World title match and more set for the show. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Rocky Romero
* AAA Latin American Championship: QT Marshall (c) vs. Metalik
* The Infantry & Willie Mack vs. The Outrunners & Kevin Ku
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Zoey Lynn
* Gates of Agony vs. Matt Brannigan & Cole Radrick
* Darius Martin vs. Christopher Daniels
* Shane Taylor vs. Lee Johnson
* Willow Nightingale vs. Lady Frost
* Josh Woods vs. Dominic Garrini
* Ethan Page vs. Griff Garrison
* The Workhorsemen vs. The Boys
* AR Fox vs. Tony Nese