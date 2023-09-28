Lineup For Tonight’s Ring of Honor on HonorClub

There will be a new episode of Ring of Honor TV tonight on HonorClub with the return of Jimmy Jacobs and more set for the show. The lineup includes:

* Gravity vs. Lee Johnson

* Ethan Page vs. Rohit Raju

* Billie Starkz vs. Frost

* Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. The Outrunners

* Leyla Hersh vs. Laynie Luck

* Shane Taylor vs. Jimmy Jacobs

* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Trenton Tormenta & Ren Jones & Xavier Walker

* Griff Garrison & Cole Karter vs. The Infantry

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Allysin Kay

* The Gates of Agony vs. The Iron Savages

* Brian Cage vs. Metallik