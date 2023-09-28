wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Ring of Honor on HonorClub
September 28, 2023 | Posted by
There will be a new episode of Ring of Honor TV tonight on HonorClub with the return of Jimmy Jacobs and more set for the show. The lineup includes:
* Gravity vs. Lee Johnson
* Ethan Page vs. Rohit Raju
* Billie Starkz vs. Frost
* Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. The Outrunners
* Leyla Hersh vs. Laynie Luck
* Shane Taylor vs. Jimmy Jacobs
* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Trenton Tormenta & Ren Jones & Xavier Walker
* Griff Garrison & Cole Karter vs. The Infantry
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Allysin Kay
* The Gates of Agony vs. The Iron Savages
* Brian Cage vs. Metallik
