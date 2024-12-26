wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s ROH Boxing Day Brawl

December 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH TV 6-26-2024 Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor has announced several matches and segments for tonight’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub. They include:

* ROH World Television Championship: Komander (c) vs. Johnny TV
* Lee Johnson vs. Serpentico
* Katsuyori Shibata & Tommy Billington vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari
* Blake Christian vs. AR Fox
* Toni Storm vs. TBD
* MxM Collection vs. TBD
* Someone is getting expelled from MIT

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading