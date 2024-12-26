Lineup For Tonight’s ROH Boxing Day Brawl

Ring of Honor has announced several matches and segments for tonight’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub. They include:

* ROH World Television Championship: Komander (c) vs. Johnny TV

* Lee Johnson vs. Serpentico

* Katsuyori Shibata & Tommy Billington vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

* Blake Christian vs. AR Fox

* Toni Storm vs. TBD

* MxM Collection vs. TBD

