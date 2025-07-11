wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor
July 11, 2025 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present their ROH Supercard of Honor event tonight from the Esports Arena Arlington. It starts at 8 PM ET. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
* ROH World Television Championship: Nick Wayne (c) vs. Titan
* ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Blue Panther
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: The Sons of Texas (c) vs. The Infantry
* Interim ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Competitors TBA
* Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver vs. Cole Karter, Preston Vance, and Griff Garrison
