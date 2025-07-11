Lineup For Tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor

Ring of Honor will present their ROH Supercard of Honor event tonight from the Esports Arena Arlington. It starts at 8 PM ET. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

* ROH World Television Championship: Nick Wayne (c) vs. Titan

* ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Blue Panther

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: The Sons of Texas (c) vs. The Infantry

* Interim ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Competitors TBA

* Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver vs. Cole Karter, Preston Vance, and Griff Garrison