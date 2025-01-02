UPDATED: Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub: Women’s TV Title Match and More

UPDATE: A TV Title Proving Ground match has also been added to tonight’s show. Komander will take on QT Marshall. If Marshall can win or go over the time limit, he will get a title shot.

Original: Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on HonorClub tonight, with a women’s TV title match and more announced. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s World TV Championship: Red Velvet (c) vs. Hanako

* ROH World TV Title Proving Ground Match: Komander vs. QT Marshall

* Homicide & Rocky Romero vs. Action Andretti & Lio Rush

* Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Iron Savages & Dark Order

* Harley Cameron in action