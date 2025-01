Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on HonorClub tonight, which is the show’s 100th episode overall. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Television Championship : Komander (c) vs. QT Marshall

* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor

* Lady Frost vs. Taya Valkyrie

* The Outrunners vs. TBA

* The Beast Mortos vs. TBA

* Leila Grey vs. TBA

* Gates of Agony vs. TBA