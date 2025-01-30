wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

January 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sammy Guevara vs Aaron Solo ROH TV Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, with a Women’s TV title match and more. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Women’s TV Championship: Red Velvet (c) vs. Leila Grey
* ROH World TV Title Proving Ground Match: Komander (c) vs. Lee Johnson
* Blake Christian vs. Evil Uno
* Sammy Guevara vs. Aaron Solo
* Serpentico vs. Brandon Cutler
* Queen Aminata vs. TBD

