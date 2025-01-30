wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub
January 30, 2025 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, with a Women’s TV title match and more. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Women’s TV Championship: Red Velvet (c) vs. Leila Grey
* ROH World TV Title Proving Ground Match: Komander (c) vs. Lee Johnson
* Blake Christian vs. Evil Uno
* Sammy Guevara vs. Aaron Solo
* Serpentico vs. Brandon Cutler
* Queen Aminata vs. TBD
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss Shares Message Indicating She Will Be Preoccupied for a While
- Paul Heyman Explains How WWE Creatively Factors in The Rock, Affects of WWE’s Long-Term Storytelling
- WWE Superstar Rumored for Return at the Royal Rumble This Weekend (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Details On The Headliner For This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame