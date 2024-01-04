wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV

January 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Ring of Honor Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor has announced several matches for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV, including a TV title match and more. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Television Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Willie Mack
* Leyla Hirsch & Rachael Ellering vs. Diamante & Mercedes Martinez
* Serpentico vs. Griff Garrison
* Dalton Castle vs. Peter Avalon
* Red Velvet vs. Alex Gracia
* The Workhorsemen & Gringo Loco vs. Lee Johnson, Komander & El Hijo del Vikingo
* The Infantry vs. The Boys vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty
* Lance Archer in action
* Queen Aminata in action

