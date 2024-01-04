Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV

Ring of Honor has announced several matches for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV, including a TV title match and more. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Television Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Willie Mack

* Leyla Hirsch & Rachael Ellering vs. Diamante & Mercedes Martinez

* Serpentico vs. Griff Garrison

* Dalton Castle vs. Peter Avalon

* Red Velvet vs. Alex Gracia

* The Workhorsemen & Gringo Loco vs. Lee Johnson, Komander & El Hijo del Vikingo

* The Infantry vs. The Boys vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

* Lance Archer in action

* Queen Aminata in action