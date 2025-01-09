Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on HonorClub tonight, with Chris Jericho set to appear and more. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet vs. TBD

* ROH Throwback Match: Sumie Sakai vs. Hazuki

* Trish Adora vs. Harley Cameron

* Blake Christian vs. Serpentico

* Griff Garrison vs. Boulder

* Rachael Ellering vs. Queen Aminata

* MxM Collection vs. TBD

* Billie Starkz vs. TBA

* Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith appear