Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub
January 9, 2025 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on HonorClub tonight, with Chris Jericho set to appear and more. The lineup includes:
* ROH Women’s TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet vs. TBD
* ROH Throwback Match: Sumie Sakai vs. Hazuki
* Trish Adora vs. Harley Cameron
* Blake Christian vs. Serpentico
* Griff Garrison vs. Boulder
* Rachael Ellering vs. Queen Aminata
* MxM Collection vs. TBD
* Billie Starkz vs. TBA
* Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith appear
