wrestling / News
Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV Lineup
October 10, 2024 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on Honorclub tonight, with multiple matches already announced. The lineup includes:
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Match: Red Velvet vs. Diamante
* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods
* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. The Infantry
* Lance Archer vs. TBA
* Billie Starkz vs. TBA
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on MVP and Chris Jericho’s Relationship Following Past Incidents
- CM Punk Discusses Believing He Was Done After Leaving AEW
- Hulk Hogan Claims He Pitched ‘Hollywood’ Hogan Heel Character to Vince McMahon After WrestleMania VI
- Ryback Takes Shot At CM Punk Over Drew McIntyre’s Head Wound From WWE Bad Blood