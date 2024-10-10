Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV Lineup

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on Honorclub tonight, with multiple matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Match: Red Velvet vs. Diamante

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. The Infantry

* Lance Archer vs. TBA

* Billie Starkz vs. TBA