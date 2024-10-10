wrestling / News

Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV Lineup

October 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH TV 10-10-24 Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on Honorclub tonight, with multiple matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Match: Red Velvet vs. Diamante
* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods
* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. The Infantry
* Lance Archer vs. TBA
* Billie Starkz vs. TBA

