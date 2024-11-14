wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub
November 14, 2024 | Posted by
Ring of Honor has announced several matches for tonight’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, as well as a segment from Athena. The lineup includes:
* ROH Women’s TV Championship – Street Fight: Red Velvet (c) vs. Diamante
* Abadon vs. Viva Van
* Josh Woods vs. Komander
* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Aaron Solo
* Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes in action
* The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) in action
* Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)
* Emergency MEM with Athena, Billie Starkz, & Lexy Nair
