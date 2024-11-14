Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

Ring of Honor has announced several matches for tonight’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, as well as a segment from Athena. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s TV Championship – Street Fight: Red Velvet (c) vs. Diamante

* Abadon vs. Viva Van

* Josh Woods vs. Komander

* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Aaron Solo

* Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes in action

* The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) in action

* Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

* Emergency MEM with Athena, Billie Starkz, & Lexy Nair