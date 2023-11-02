wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub Includes Women’s Title Match
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on HonorClub tonight, which includes a women’s title match and more. The lineup includes:
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Four Corner Survival: Gates Of Agony vs. The Wingmen vs. Iron Savages vs. The Infantry
* Josh Woods vs. Ethan Page
* Darius Martin vs. Lee Moriarty
* Slim J vs. Metalik vs. Angelico vs. Gringo Loco
* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) vs. Christipher Daniels & Matt Sydal
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Robyn Renegade
* Nick Comoroto vs. Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson
* Charlette Renegade vs. Kiera Hogan
* Rachael Ellering vs. LMK
* Dalton Castle, Gravity, & The Boys (Brandon & Brent Tate) vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry), Cole Karter, & Griff Garrison
