wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, featuring the debut of Ronda Rousey. The lineup includes:
* Ronda Rousey & Marina Shafir vs. Athena & Billie Starkz
* ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Trent Beretta
* Pure Rules: Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty
* Four Corner Survival: Diamante vs. Trish Adora vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Willow Nightingale
* Four Corner Survival: Willie Mack vs. Fred Rosser vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Lee Johnson
* Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese
* The Workhorsemen vs. The Infantry vs. Iron Savages vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew
It's a 4-way tag team match tomorrow night!
The Infantry @CarlieBravo & @ShawnDean773
v
Iron Savages @bearbronsonBC & @bear_boulder
v
The Workhorsemen @Antnyhenry & @RealJDDrake
v
West Coast Wrecking Crew @JorelNelson & @royceisaacs
Watch #ROH TV https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/22D7TrzXg5
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 22, 2023
The #ROH Pure Championship is on the line as the champion @K_Shibata2022 takes on the challenger @trentylocks TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV!
Don't miss #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7pm ET/6pm CT pic.twitter.com/AxHinlAg6q
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 22, 2023
It's a FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL MATCH tomorrow night on #ROH TV!@willowwrestles vs. @TrishAdora202 vs. @HoganKnowsBest3 vs. @DiamanteLAX
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/9SORiyg01l
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 22, 2023
PAGE V NESE II
The rematch will take place TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV as @OfficialEGO will clash once again against @TonyNese in singles action!
Don't miss #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7pm ET/6pm CT pic.twitter.com/UNMznFR9KB
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 22, 2023
It's a FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL MATCH tomorrow night on #ROH TV! @Willie_Mack vs. @realfredrosser vs. @BigShottyLee vs. @jackcartwheel.
Don't miss #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7pm ET/6pm CT. pic.twitter.com/IcywvnmwcO
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 22, 2023
Olympian & Hall of Famer @RondaRousey makes her #ROH debut as she teams with "The Problem" @MarinaShafir to take on #ROH Women's World Champ @AthenaPalmer_FG & "Minion In Training" @BillieStarkz!
Watch Thursday Night #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/yDtuAUfxPN
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 22, 2023
TONIGHT LIVE!@WintrustArena | 🎟️ https://t.co/Rhs16o0rw4
“Taiga Style” @theleemoriarty of Shane Taylor Promotions takes on 2-time Pure Champion @WheelerYuta of the #BCC in a PURE RULES MATCH!
Witness this TONIGHT LIVE before it airs TOMORROW NIGHT on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/JerhyTTMWI
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Says Honky Tonk Man’s Guitar Shot Was The Worst Injury Of His Career
- Jake Roberts Was Frustrated When His Feud With Randy Savage Was Cut Short
- Note On Blood Spot During Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland At AEW Full Gear
- Triple H Opens Up About His Approach To Booking In WWE, Says He Books What People ‘Want To Feel and See’