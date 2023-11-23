Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, featuring the debut of Ronda Rousey. The lineup includes:

* Ronda Rousey & Marina Shafir vs. Athena & Billie Starkz

* ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Trent Beretta

* Pure Rules: Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty

* Four Corner Survival: Diamante vs. Trish Adora vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Willow Nightingale

* Four Corner Survival: Willie Mack vs. Fred Rosser vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Lee Johnson

* Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese

* The Workhorsemen vs. The Infantry vs. Iron Savages vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew

