Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

Ring of Honor has announced several matches for tonight’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, as well as a segment from Athena. The lineup includes:

* Josh Woods vs. AR Fox

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Aaron Solo

* Sammy Guevara vs. Preston Vance

* Diamante vs. Rachael Ellering

* Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Butcher

* Nick Wayne vs. TBD

* The Infantry vs. TBD

* The Righteous vs. TBD

* Lee Johnson & EJ Nduka vs. TBD

* Angelico & Serpentico vs. TBD

* Leyla Hirsch returns

* Emergency M.E.M. with Athena and Lexy Nair