Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub: World Title Match and More
November 9, 2023 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on HonorClub tonight, which includes a world title match and more. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Angelico
* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Heidi Howitzer
* Billie Starkz vs. Rachael Ellering
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Charlette Renegade
* Tony Nese vs. Serpentico
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Lee Johnson
* Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) vs. Cole Karter & Griff Garrison
* Josh Woods in action
