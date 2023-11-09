Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub: World Title Match and More

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on HonorClub tonight, which includes a world title match and more. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Angelico

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Heidi Howitzer

* Billie Starkz vs. Rachael Ellering

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Charlette Renegade

* Tony Nese vs. Serpentico

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Lee Johnson

* Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) vs. Cole Karter & Griff Garrison

* Josh Woods in action