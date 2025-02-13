Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV

Ring of Honor will debut a new episode of ROH TV on Honorclub tonight, with matches taped on the Chris Jericho cruise. The lineup includes:

* ROH Television Championship: Komander (c) vs. Nick Wayne

* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington

* Harley Cameron vs. Billie Starkz

* Jay Lethal vs. Mason Madden

* The Outrunners vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Serpentico vs. Ricochet