Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV

February 13, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Konosuke Takeshita vs Tommy Billington Jr ROH Jericho Cruise Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor will debut a new episode of ROH TV on Honorclub tonight, with matches taped on the Chris Jericho cruise. The lineup includes:

* ROH Television Championship: Komander (c) vs. Nick Wayne
* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington
* Harley Cameron vs. Billie Starkz
* Jay Lethal vs. Mason Madden
* The Outrunners vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Serpentico vs. Ricochet

