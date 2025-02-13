wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV
February 13, 2025 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will debut a new episode of ROH TV on Honorclub tonight, with matches taped on the Chris Jericho cruise. The lineup includes:
* ROH Television Championship: Komander (c) vs. Nick Wayne
* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington
* Harley Cameron vs. Billie Starkz
* Jay Lethal vs. Mason Madden
* The Outrunners vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Serpentico vs. Ricochet
