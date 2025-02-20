Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on Honorclub

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches announced. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Television Championship: Komander (c) vs. Lee Johnson

* Rachael Ellering vs. Abadon

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Fuego, Dark Panther, & Sammy Guevara vs. Hechicero, Soberano Jr, & Barbaro Cavernario

* The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) in action

* Billie Starkz in Action