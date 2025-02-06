Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on Honorclub

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on HonorClub tonight, with a title match already announced and more. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Red Velveet (c) vs. Robyn Renegade

* Sammy Guevara vs. Mansoor

* The Outrunners vs. Dark Order vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Premier Athletes

* Lee Johnson vs. TBD

* Griff Garrison & Preston Vance vs. TBD

* Blake Christian vs. TBD

* Athena returns