Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on Honorclub
February 6, 2025
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on HonorClub tonight, with a title match already announced and more. The lineup includes:
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Red Velveet (c) vs. Robyn Renegade
* Sammy Guevara vs. Mansoor
* The Outrunners vs. Dark Order vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Premier Athletes
* Lee Johnson vs. TBD
* Griff Garrison & Preston Vance vs. TBD
* Blake Christian vs. TBD
* Athena returns