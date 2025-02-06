wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on Honorclub

February 6, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Red Velvet vs Robyn Renegade ROH TV 2-06-25 Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on HonorClub tonight, with a title match already announced and more. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Red Velveet (c) vs. Robyn Renegade
* Sammy Guevara vs. Mansoor
* The Outrunners vs. Dark Order vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Premier Athletes
* Lee Johnson vs. TBD
* Griff Garrison & Preston Vance vs. TBD
* Blake Christian vs. TBD
* Athena returns

