wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

March 13, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH On HonorClub 3-13-25 Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches announced. The lineup includes:

* Mistico, Atlantis & Esfinge vs. Gran Guerrero, Euforia & Rocky Romero
* Lee Johnson vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* Aaron Solo vs. Dark Panther
* The Frat House & Premiere Athletes vs. Top Flight & Gates Of Agony
* Lady Frost vs. Leila Gray
* Black Christian vs. TBA
* Spanish Announce Table vs. TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading