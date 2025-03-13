Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches announced. The lineup includes:

* Mistico, Atlantis & Esfinge vs. Gran Guerrero, Euforia & Rocky Romero

* Lee Johnson vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Aaron Solo vs. Dark Panther

* The Frat House & Premiere Athletes vs. Top Flight & Gates Of Agony

* Lady Frost vs. Leila Gray

* Black Christian vs. TBA

* Spanish Announce Table vs. TBA