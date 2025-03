Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches announced. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Television Championship: Komander (c) vs. Dark Panther

* Winner Receives Future ROH World TV Championship Shot: Kevin Knight vs. AR Fox

* La Catalina vs. Viva Van

* Mistico, Neon, & Fuego vs. Volador Jr, Rugido, & Hechicero

* QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. Top Flight

* Satnam Singh vs. TBA

* The Beast Mortos & Dralistico vs. TBA