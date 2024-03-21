wrestling / News
UPDATED: Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub
March 21, 2024 | Posted by
UPDATE: In a post on Instagram, Ring of Honor announced that we’ll hear from ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston on tonight’s episode.
Original: Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, as the Women’s TV title tournament continues. The lineup includes:
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Tournament Semifinal: Queen Aminata vs. Red Velvet
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Tournament Semifinal: Mercedes Martinez vs. Billie Starkz
* Hikaru Shida vs. Rachael Ellering
* Mark Sterling vs. Serpentico
* Anna Jay vs. Mina Shirakawa
* Lee Johnson in action
* Athena will appear