UPDATED: Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

UPDATE: In a post on Instagram, Ring of Honor announced that we’ll hear from ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston on tonight’s episode.

Original: Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, as the Women’s TV title tournament continues. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Tournament Semifinal: Queen Aminata vs. Red Velvet

* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Tournament Semifinal: Mercedes Martinez vs. Billie Starkz

* Hikaru Shida vs. Rachael Ellering

* Mark Sterling vs. Serpentico

* Anna Jay vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Lee Johnson in action

* Athena will appear