Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

March 6, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH On HonorClub 3-6-25 Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches announced. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (c) vs. La Catalina
* Blue Panther, Blue Panther Jr. & Dark Panther vs. Euforia, Valiente, & Gran Guerrero
* Che Cabrera & Bad Dude Tito vs. Gates of Agony
* Gravity & Bandido vs. The Infantry
* Billie Starkz vs. TBA
* Thunder Rosa vs. TBA
* The Sons of Texas vs. TBA
* Beast Mortos vs. TBA
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. TBA

