Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches announced. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (c) vs. La Catalina

* Blue Panther, Blue Panther Jr. & Dark Panther vs. Euforia, Valiente, & Gran Guerrero

* Che Cabrera & Bad Dude Tito vs. Gates of Agony

* Gravity & Bandido vs. The Infantry

* Billie Starkz vs. TBA

* Thunder Rosa vs. TBA

* The Sons of Texas vs. TBA

* Beast Mortos vs. TBA

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. TBA