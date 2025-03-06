wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub
March 6, 2025 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches announced. The lineup includes:
* ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (c) vs. La Catalina
* Blue Panther, Blue Panther Jr. & Dark Panther vs. Euforia, Valiente, & Gran Guerrero
* Che Cabrera & Bad Dude Tito vs. Gates of Agony
* Gravity & Bandido vs. The Infantry
* Billie Starkz vs. TBA
* Thunder Rosa vs. TBA
* The Sons of Texas vs. TBA
* Beast Mortos vs. TBA
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. TBA
