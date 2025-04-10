wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

April 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH HonorClub TV 4-10-25 - Dustin Rhodes Von Erichs Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches announced. The lineup includes:

* Preston Vance vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs vs. TBD
* MxM Collection vs. TBD
* Marina Shafir vs. TBD

