Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on Honorclub

April 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH HonorClub TV - Red Velvet Proving Ground Match Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, with several matches and segments announced. The lineup includes:

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, Shane Taylor, and Lee Moriarty) vs. Mark Briscoe, AR Fox, and Top Flight
* Lance Archer vs. Crowbar
* ROH Women’s World TV Title Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet vs. TBD
* The Kingdom vs. TBD.
* The Righteous vs. TBD
* Premier Athletes vs. TBD
* Spanish Announce Project vs. TBD

