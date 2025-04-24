wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on Honorclub
April 24, 2025 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, with several matches and segments announced. The lineup includes:
* Shane Taylor Promotions (Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, Shane Taylor, and Lee Moriarty) vs. Mark Briscoe, AR Fox, and Top Flight
* Lance Archer vs. Crowbar
* ROH Women’s World TV Title Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet vs. TBD
* The Kingdom vs. TBD.
* The Righteous vs. TBD
* Premier Athletes vs. TBD
* Spanish Announce Project vs. TBD
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Recalls Complaining To Vince McMahon Over Having To Wrestle Ahmed Johnson
- Booker T Denies He Was Sleeping At WWE Hall Of Fame, Says Logan Paul Was
- Kenny Omega Comments On John Cena’s Record-Breaking Undisputed WWE Title Win
- More Details on WWE’s Acquisition of AAA, Note on Alberto El Patron