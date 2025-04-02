wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s ROH TV on HonorClub
April 2, 2025 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tomorrow night on HonorClub, with several matches announced. The lineup includes:
* ROH Tag Team Championship Proving Ground: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Griff Garrison & Cole Karter
* Kevin Knight, Rocky Romero, & Volador Jr vs. Mascara Dorada, Titan, & Templario
* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds) vs. The Infantry
* The Outrunners vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari)
* The Gates of Agony in action
