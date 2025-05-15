wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on Honorclub
May 15, 2025 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, with several matches and segments announced. The lineup includes:
* The Frat House vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Mako
* Trish Adora vs. Rachael Ellering
* MxM Collection & Premier Athletes vs. Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & The Von Erichs
