Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on Honorclub

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, with several matches and segments announced. The lineup includes:

* The Frat House vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Mako

* Trish Adora vs. Rachael Ellering

* MxM Collection & Premier Athletes vs. Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & The Von Erichs