Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches and segments already announced. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground: Athena vs. Nicole

* ROH TV Championship Proving Ground: Kyle Fletcher vs. Mentallo

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground: Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. London Lighting & Jason Geiger

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno & John Silver)

* Skye Blue vs. Rachael Ellering

* Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Jon Cruz & Levi Knight

* Anna Jay in action