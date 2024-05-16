wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches and segments already announced. The lineup includes:
* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground: Athena vs. Nicole
* ROH TV Championship Proving Ground: Kyle Fletcher vs. Mentallo
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground: Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. London Lighting & Jason Geiger
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno & John Silver)
* Skye Blue vs. Rachael Ellering
* Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Jon Cruz & Levi Knight
* Anna Jay in action
