Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on Honorclub

May 29, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, with several matches and segments announced. The lineup includes:

* Rhino & Hologram vs. The Frat House
* La Catalina vs. Trish Adora
* Satnam Singh vs. TBD
* Lance Archer vs. TBD

