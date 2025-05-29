wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on Honorclub
May 29, 2025 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, with several matches and segments announced. The lineup includes:
* Rhino & Hologram vs. The Frat House
* La Catalina vs. Trish Adora
* Satnam Singh vs. TBD
* Lance Archer vs. TBD
More Trending Stories
- AEW Roster Reportedly Banged Up After Double or Nothing, Wrestlers Waiting on Clearances for TV Tapings
- Two NXT Talents Expected To Join Main Roster Soon (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Cody Rhodes Suggests Narrative Surrounding His Exit From AEW Was ‘Rewritten’
- Cedric Alexander Says He Questioned Re-Signing With WWE When He Saw The Hurt Syndicate in AEW