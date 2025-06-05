wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on Honorclub

June 5, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, with several matches and segments announced. The lineup includes:

* Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. TBD
* Aaron Solo vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Leila Grey & Dulce Tormenta vs. Persephone & Thunder Rosa
* The Frat House Initiation

