Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on Honorclub
June 5, 2025
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, with several matches and segments announced. The lineup includes:
* Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. TBD
* Aaron Solo vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Leila Grey & Dulce Tormenta vs. Persephone & Thunder Rosa
* The Frat House Initiation
