Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub: TV Title Match and More

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH on HonorClub tonight, featuring a World Television title match and more. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Television Championship: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Serpentico

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Billie Starkz vs. Mackenzie Morgan

* Skye Blue vs. Laynie Luck

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Marina Shafir vs. Robyn Renegade

* Lance Archer & The Righteous vs. Dalton Castle & The Outrunners

* Diamante vs. Nyxx

* Lee Johnson & The Infantry vs. The Dark Order