Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub: TV Title Match and More

July 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH on HonorClub tonight, featuring a World Television title match and more. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Television Championship: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Serpentico
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Billie Starkz vs. Mackenzie Morgan
* Skye Blue vs. Laynie Luck
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Marina Shafir vs. Robyn Renegade
* Lance Archer & The Righteous vs. Dalton Castle & The Outrunners
* Diamante vs. Nyxx
* Lee Johnson & The Infantry vs. The Dark Order

