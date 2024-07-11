wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub: TV Title Match and More
July 11, 2024
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH on HonorClub tonight, featuring a World Television title match and more. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Television Championship: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Serpentico
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Billie Starkz vs. Mackenzie Morgan
* Skye Blue vs. Laynie Luck
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Marina Shafir vs. Robyn Renegade
* Lance Archer & The Righteous vs. Dalton Castle & The Outrunners
* Diamante vs. Nyxx
* Lee Johnson & The Infantry vs. The Dark Order
