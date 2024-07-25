Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

Ring of Honor is set to present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, the last stop before Death Before Dishonor. The lineup includes:

* Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty)

* Johnny TV & Shane Taylor vs. Atlantis Jr. & Lio Rush

* EJ Nduka vs. Jon Cruz

* Gates of Agony vs. Angelico & Serpentico

* Top Flight, Action Andretti, Fuego Del Sol & Komander vs. Iron Savages, Anthony Henry & Nick Comoroto

* Lexy Nair speaks with Red Velvet and Queen Aminata