Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

July 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH TV 7-25-24 Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor is set to present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, the last stop before Death Before Dishonor. The lineup includes:

* Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty)
* Johnny TV & Shane Taylor vs. Atlantis Jr. & Lio Rush
* EJ Nduka vs. Jon Cruz
* Gates of Agony vs. Angelico & Serpentico
* Top Flight, Action Andretti, Fuego Del Sol & Komander vs. Iron Savages, Anthony Henry & Nick Comoroto
* Lexy Nair speaks with Red Velvet and Queen Aminata

