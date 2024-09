Ring of Honor has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of ROH TV. You can see what’s on tap for the show, which airs tomorrow on HonorClub, below:

* ROH Tag Team Championships Proving Ground Match: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds

* The Infantry vs. Angelico & Serpentico

* Anthony Ogogo vs. TBA

* Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. TBA

* Rachael Ellering vs. TBA