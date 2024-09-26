Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on Honorclub tonight, with multiple matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Preston Vance

* Tony Deppen vs. Action Andretti

* Johnny TV vs. Komander

* Abadon in action

* Brian Cage in action

* Athena & Billie Starkz in action