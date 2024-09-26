wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub
September 26, 2024 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on Honorclub tonight, with multiple matches already announced. The lineup includes:
* ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Preston Vance
* Tony Deppen vs. Action Andretti
* Johnny TV vs. Komander
* Abadon in action
* Brian Cage in action
* Athena & Billie Starkz in action
