wrestling / News
Lineup Set For AAA Noche De Campeones in December
Lucha Libre AAA has announced the card for next month’s Noche De Campeones show. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on December 28th in Acapulco:
* AAA Mega Championship Match Match: Hijo Del Vikingo (c) vs Bandido
* AAA Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (Dax Hardwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs Hermanos Lee (Dralistico & Dragon Lee).
* Copa Mundo Imperial Match: Blue Demon Jr vs. Aerostar vs. Murder Clown vs. Diva Salvaje vs. Mr. guana vs. Parka Negra vs. Jessy Ventura vs. Panic Clown. vs. Vampiro vs. Pagano vs Dave The Clown.
* AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match Match: Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Lady Shani & Octagon Jr. vs. Komander & Sexy Star.
* AAA Trios Tag Championship Match Match: NGD (Sanson, Cuartero & Forastero) (c) vs. Willie Mack, Myzteziz Jr & Aramis.
* Marvel Lucha Libre Championship Match
More Trending Stories
- William Regal Recalls Rip Rogers Helping Him Get to America, Telling Bill Watts ‘No,’ Handwriting His Resume
- Saraya On Being Inspired By Stone Cold’s WrestleMania Return, Her Health Upon Joining AEW
- Note On Mustafa Ali’s Brand Status Following Smackdown World Cup Reveal
- Road Dogg Responds To Criticism Over Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t a Great Wrestler