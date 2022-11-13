Lineup Set For AAA Noche De Campeones in December

Lucha Libre AAA has announced the card for next month’s Noche De Campeones show. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on December 28th in Acapulco:

* AAA Mega Championship Match Match: Hijo Del Vikingo (c) vs Bandido

* AAA Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (Dax Hardwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs Hermanos Lee (Dralistico & Dragon Lee).

* Copa Mundo Imperial Match: Blue Demon Jr vs. Aerostar vs. Murder Clown vs. Diva Salvaje vs. Mr. guana vs. Parka Negra vs. Jessy Ventura vs. Panic Clown. vs. Vampiro vs. Pagano vs Dave The Clown.

* AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match Match: Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Lady Shani & Octagon Jr. vs. Komander & Sexy Star.

* AAA Trios Tag Championship Match Match: NGD (Sanson, Cuartero & Forastero) (c) vs. Willie Mack, Myzteziz Jr & Aramis.

* Marvel Lucha Libre Championship Match