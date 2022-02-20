wrestling / News
Lineup Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
Eight matches are on the card for this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following lineup today for this week’s show, which airs on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:
* Lance Archer vs. Joey O’Riley
* The Bunny vs. Kaitland Alexis
* Ruby Soho vs. Haley J
* A.Q.A & Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan vs. Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose & The Bunny
* Jay Lethal, Frankie Kazarian, Brock Anderson, Matt Sydal & Lee Johnson vs. The Wingmen & Chaos Project
* Butcher, Blade, Andrade, Private Party vs. Chandler Hopkins, Carlie Bravo, Baron Black, Jameson Ryan & Capt. Shawn Dean
* 2point0, Daniel Garcia & Gunn Club vs. Dean Alexander, Chico Adams, Ariel Levy, Kevin Ku, Dominic Garrini
* Red Velvet & Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Freya States & Arie Alexander & Angelica Risk
