Lineup Set For Expo Lucha Mexico vs. The World Supershow

June 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Expo Lucha Mexico City vs The World

– Expo Lucha has announced the lineup for their Mexico vs. The World SuperShow, which takes place on August 18th in San Diego. The card for the event is as follows:

* Penta Zero M, Rey Fenix and Mr. Aguila (w/Amy Dumas) vs. Brian Cage, TJ Perkins and Jack Evans.
* Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera & Jack Evans vs. Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart & Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Brian Pillman Jr.)
* Laredo Kid, Puma King & Flamita vs. Jake Atlas, Douglas James & Adrian Quest
* Taya Valkyrie, Christi Jaynes & Viva Van vs. Tessa Blanchard & Zada Zang & Simone Sherie
* Daga & La Mascara vs. Joey Ryan & Danny Limelight
* Drago & Aerostar vs. Rey Horus & Septimo Dragon

The 2019 Expo Lucha takes place on August 17th and 18th at the Harry West Gymnasium. You can find out more here.

