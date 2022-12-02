wrestling / News

Lineup Set For Next Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion

December 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion logo Image Credit: MLW

MLW has announced the card for next week’s episode of Fusion. You can see the lineup below for the next week’s episode as announced on this week’s show:

* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker
* EJ Nduka vs. TBA
* The Samoan SWAT Team vs. TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW: Fusion, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading