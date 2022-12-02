wrestling / News
Lineup Set For Next Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion
December 1, 2022 | Posted by
MLW has announced the card for next week’s episode of Fusion. You can see the lineup below for the next week’s episode as announced on this week’s show:
* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker
* EJ Nduka vs. TBA
* The Samoan SWAT Team vs. TBA
