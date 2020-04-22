Lineup Set For Next Week’s Impact Rebellion Night Two

Impact Wrestling has revealed the lineup for next week’s Night Two of Impact Rebellion. The second night will air on AXS TV next Tuesday and, following tonight’s part one, will feature the following matches:

* Suicide vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel

* Joey Ryan vs. Cousin Jake

* Full Metal Mayhem: Havok vs. Rosemary

In addition, the fate of the Impact World Championship will be revealed. Tessa Blanchard was set to defend the title against Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards but Blanchard is at home in Mexico and Edwards also opted to stay home to do what’s best for his family. Elgin said that he wasn’t making excuses and will leave as the World Champion.