wrestling / News
Lineup Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
October 12, 2023 | Posted by
Impact has announced a No DQ match and more for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:
* No DQ Match: Black Taurus vs. Crazzy Steve
* Kenny King vs. Heath
* Trinity & Mickie Jame vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans
* PCO & Rhino vs. Moose & Brian Myers
* Mike Bailey vs. Samuray Del Sol
