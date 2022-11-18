wrestling / News

Lineup Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion

November 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion logo Image Credit: MLW

MLW has announced two matches for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion. The following bouts are set for next Thanksgiving show, which airs on Pro Wrestling TV:

* MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday

* MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

