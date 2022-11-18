wrestling / News
Lineup Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion
MLW has announced two matches for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion. The following bouts are set for next Thanksgiving show, which airs on Pro Wrestling TV:
* MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday
* MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake
