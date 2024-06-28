Lineup Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced the card for this weekend’s episode of Collision. The following matches were announced on Thursday for Saturday’s show, which is the go-home show before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door:

* Battle of Buffalo: Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher

* Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida

* Open Challenge: Serena Deeb vs. TBA

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lady Frost

* Tomohiro Ishii & Orange Cassidy vs. Shane Haste & Robbie Eagles

* Hechicero vs. TBA

* Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay weigh in for Forbidden Door