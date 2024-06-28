wrestling / News

Lineup Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

June 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced the card for this weekend’s episode of Collision. The following matches were announced on Thursday for Saturday’s show, which is the go-home show before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door:

* Battle of Buffalo: Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher
* Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida
* Open Challenge: Serena Deeb vs. TBA
* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lady Frost
* Tomohiro Ishii & Orange Cassidy vs. Shane Haste & Robbie Eagles
* Hechicero vs. TBA
* Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay weigh in for Forbidden Door

