Lineup Set For This Week’s AEW Dark

AEW has announced the card for this week’s AEW Dark, with Matt Sydal vs. PAC and more. You can see the updated lineup for the show below, which will air on YouTube tomorrow at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:

* Blair Onyx vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Mat Fitchett & GPA vs. Men of the Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky)

* Heather Reckless vs. Tay Conti

* Laynie Luck vs. Emi Sakura

* QT Marshall vs. Evil Uno

* Robert Anthony vs. Joey Janela

* Matt Sydal vs. PAC

* Selene Grey vs. Kris Statlander

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Serpentico

* The Bunny vs. Sierra

* 2point0 vs. Jason Hotch & Travis Titan