wrestling / News
Lineup Set For This Week’s AEW Dark
Toni Storm, Powerhouse Hobbs and more are in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dark. AEW announced the lineup for the show as you can see below. The show airs Tuesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:
* Shawn Spears vs. Lord Crewe
* John Silver vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Terry Yaki & Jay Lucas
* Angelico vs. Yuya Uemera
* Julia Hart vs, Jacey Love
* Dante Martin vs, Invcitus Khash
* Tony Nese vs. Leon Ruffin
* Varsity Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen
* Toni Storm vs. Diamante
On a brand new #AEWDark TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11!
–@Starkmanjones/@TrueWillieHobbs v @REAL1TERRYYAKI/@JayLucasPro
–#TheWingmen's @Ryrynemnem v #DarkOrder's @SilverNumber1
–@ShawnSpears v @LordCreweKills pic.twitter.com/eJJ76yiO3J
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 2, 2022
On a brand new #AEWDark TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
–#ToniStorm v @DiamanteLAX
–@TonyNese v @LEONRUFF_
–#TheWorkhorsemen @RealJDDrake/@Antnyhenry v #VarsityBlonds @FlyinBrianJr/@griffgarrison1 pic.twitter.com/va3uJ6gTEV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 2, 2022
On a brand new #AEWDark TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
–@AngelicoAAA v @Im_YuyaUemura
–@lucha_angel1 v @InvictusKhash
–@TheJuliaHart v @thejaceylove pic.twitter.com/z18gSRQjSe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Spoiler on Former WWE NXT Superstar Making AEW Debut at Dark TV Tapings
- Gunther On Whether Vince McMahon Has Asked to Be Chopped, Possible Match With Tyson Fury
- Jim Ross On Montreal Ovation To Hulk Hogan On Raw After WrestleMania X8, Hogan Defeating Triple H At Backlash 2002
- Alexa Bliss on Mickie James Telling Her That Her Ring Shorts Were on Backwards During Match