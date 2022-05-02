Lineup Set For This Week’s AEW Dark

Toni Storm, Powerhouse Hobbs and more are in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dark. AEW announced the lineup for the show as you can see below. The show airs Tuesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Shawn Spears vs. Lord Crewe

* John Silver vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Terry Yaki & Jay Lucas

* Angelico vs. Yuya Uemera

* Julia Hart vs, Jacey Love

* Dante Martin vs, Invcitus Khash

* Tony Nese vs. Leon Ruffin

* Varsity Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen

* Toni Storm vs. Diamante