wrestling / News
Lineup Set For This Week’s AEW Dark
AEW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dark, which includes 12 matches. You can see the full card for Tuesday’s show below:
* Red Velvet with Big Swole vs. Diamante with Ivelisse
* SCU vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow
* Tay Conti with Anna Jay vs. Alex Gracia
* PAC vs. VSK
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Marko Stunt
* KC Navarro vs. Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela
* Joey Janela with Sonny Kiss vs. Jack Evans with Angelico
* Brian Cage with Hook vs. Jake St. Patrick
* Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi vs. Shawn Dean and Charlie Bravo
* Miranda Alize vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero
* 10 with Dark Order vs. Baron Black
* Natural Nightmares and Nick Comoroto vs. Vary Morales and Jersey Muscle Society
Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have 12 matches ready to go, featuring #AEW women's world championship eliminator tournament participants @NylaRoseBeast & @TayConti_. @BASTARDPAC is in action, plus much more! WATCH Dark this Tuesday 7/6c via our YouTube channel ➡️ https://t.co/PfsgiFtGUn pic.twitter.com/OZ2bt7vbOl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Deonna Purrazzo Responds to Rumors on Steve Cutler Getting Released From WWE, Denies Cutler Was at Work After Testing Positive for COVID
- 411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 02.06.21 – Big E Says He Will Main Event WrestleMania 2022, Paul Heyman Gives Adam Pearce an Ultimatum, and More!
- Konnan Believes More Intergender Wrestling Will Happen, Compares It to Lucha Libre
- Jim Ross On The Nation Of Domination, Ron Simmons’ Chemistry With The Rock, Simmons Shooting On Ahmed Johnson