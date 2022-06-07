Lineup Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the card for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. NJPW announced the following lineup on Monday for the show, which takes place on Saturday and airs on NJPW World:

* Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor, Ren Narita & Mascara Dorada vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson, Hikuleo, Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson

* QT Marshall vs Karl Fredericks

* Killer Kross vs Yuya Uemura

The full preview is below:

NJPW STRONG Preview: BULLET CLUB vs Team Ishii

Big ten man tag main event headlines STRONG

NJPW STRONG this week sees the kickoff of the Collision series from Philadelphia, with a loaded lineup topped by Tomohiro Ishii forming a violent squad to take on BULLET CLUB in the main event.

Main event: Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor, Ren narita & Mascara Dorada vs BULLET CLUB (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Hikuleo, Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)

The main event sees a BULLET CLUB side of Jay White, Juice Robinson, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows and Hikuleo combine to face an all star cast of Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero and Chuck Taylor of CHAOS, plus Ren Narita and Mascara Dorada. Hours after this week’s STRONG, White, Anderson and Robinson are set for championship action at Dominion, while Gallows is slated to face CHAOS’ Toru Yano in singles action. The BULLET CLUB vs CHAOS vibes are strong in this ten man tag, and White will be seeking to make an example of his nemesis through 2021 in Ishii in the process. Yet as AEW’s Chuckie T returns to the NJPW fold for the first time in over three years, and an always motivated Dorada and Narita look to make their main event mark, could BULLET CLUB be in trouble?

2nd Match: QT Marshall vs Karl Fredericks

NJPW’s La Dojo and AEW’s Factory have been at one another’s throats from the spring, and the genesis of the whole factional war has been the personal issue between Karl Fredericks and QT Marshall. At Strong Style Evolved in Florida, Marshall headed to the ring to invite Fredericks into the Factory, stating that the group would offer the Alpha Wolf much more than Katsuyori Shibata’s training could. Fredericks flatly denied, and the repercussions were instant and violent. Since then, tag team and singles battles have erupted both on STRONG, and AEW Dark, and now this feud seems to be coming to a head. Can Fredericks finally put QT in his place?

1st Match: Killer Kross vs Yuya Uemura

This week’s action starts with Yuya Uemura taking on Killer Kross. When Kross made his NJPW debut back at Lonestar Shootout in April, he suffered a setback out the gate with a loss to Minoru Suzuki, the words ‘young boy’ ringing in his ears as he made his exit from the ring. Taking those words from the King personally, Kross will now look to make an example of a Young Lion under excursion in the form of Uemura. Yet success is by no means guaranteed for Kross against the Noge Dojo prospect, who most recently added the Frankensteiner to his repertoire to pick up an impressive tag team victory during the Mutiny series. Could this be the biggest win of the young Uemura’s career, or a statement victory for Kross?