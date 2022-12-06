wrestling / News
Lineup Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong
December 6, 2022 | Posted by
NJPW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs Saturday night on NJPW World:
* Jay White, El Phantasmo & West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Tam Tonga, Hikuleo, Alan Angels & David Finlay
* Christopher Daniels vs. The DKC
* Kenny King vs. Gregory Sharpe
💣Saturday 8/7c #njpwSTRONG continues the Detonation series!
In action:
💣 #GregorySharpe v @KennyKingPb2
💣 @Dylankylecox v @facdaniels
💣 @Alan_V_Angels @THEdavidfinlay @Hiku_Leo @Tama_Tonga v WCWC+BULLET CLUB
Tune in on @FiteTV and @njpwworld!#njDetonation #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/gNHYlD50Xk
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) December 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value
- Jim Ross On British Bulldog’s 1995 Main Event Push, Substance Issues Affecting His Career
- Xia Li in Tight Jumpsuit, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Backstage Update on William Regal Exiting AEW, New Role in WWE