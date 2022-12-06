Lineup Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs Saturday night on NJPW World:

* Jay White, El Phantasmo & West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Tam Tonga, Hikuleo, Alan Angels & David Finlay

* Christopher Daniels vs. The DKC

* Kenny King vs. Gregory Sharpe