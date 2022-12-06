wrestling / News

Lineup Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

December 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs Saturday night on NJPW World:

* Jay White, El Phantasmo & West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Tam Tonga, Hikuleo, Alan Angels & David Finlay
* Christopher Daniels vs. The DKC
* Kenny King vs. Gregory Sharpe

